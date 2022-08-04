August 4: Pelosi plans to visit Korean border. Indiana congresswoman dies in head-on crash.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and South Korea?s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (not pictured) attend a joint news announcement in Seoul, South Korea August 4, 2022. Kim Min-Hee/Pool via REUTERS

Good morning! It’s Thursday Aug. 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this July 19, 2018, photo, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walorski’s office says that she was killed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in a car accident. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails during a trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022. Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.” (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and South Korea?s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (not pictured) attend a joint news announcement in Seoul, South Korea August 4, 2022. Kim Min-Hee/Pool via REUTERS

FILE – The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA, April 8, 2020. Major oil-producing countries are deciding how much crude to pump to the world next month. The decision Wednesday is closely watched because oil prices are at seven-year highs and have spiked fuel costs for heating, flying and driving. Fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine are adding to concerns about supply because Russia is a major oil producer and could be hit with sanctions by the U.S. and Europe. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Lack of fresh produce and prices that aren’t really a deal are just part of the problem.

Most of the food offered at dollar stores, such as in this Family Dollar, is packaged and shelf-stable. Mary Hall/NewsNation

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Monthly unemployment numbers released.

🔴 Blue Origin’s sixth flight with people aboard set to blast off from West Texas.

🔴 Chicago’s annual Duck Derby takes to the water.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.