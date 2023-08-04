August 4: Trump pleads not guilty to election charges. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript.

Good morning! It’s Friday Aug. 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried overturning 2020 election
2. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts
3. DeSantis accepts Newsom’s debate challenge: ‘Just tell me when and where’
4. Kohberger was ‘out driving’ during Idaho killings, defense says
📱 [Trending] this morning
ATTORNEY DEFENDS LIZZO ACCUSATIONS: ‘IT’S THEIR TRUTH’
Lizzo wrote that the last few days since the lawsuit was made public have been “gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release unemployment numbers for July.
🔴 Seven-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles will return to competition at the U.S. Classics gymnastic tournament.
🔴 A court hearing is scheduled for the defamation suit brought by voting software company Smartmatic against Fox News.
