August 5: DOJ seeks protective order after Trump posts ‘I’m coming after you’. US employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs in June.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs in June; unemployment dips to 3.5%
2. DOJ seeks protective order after Trump posts ‘I’m coming after you’
3. Pill to treat postpartum depression approved by FDA
4. Veterans group Task Force Butler takes on domestic extremism
📱 [Trending] this morning
UNEARTHED VIDEO SHOWS US TROOPS SAVING JEWS FROM NAZI TRAIN
The recently discovered footage shows the moment U.S. Army troops saved thousands of Jews during the so-called “Miracle at Farsleben.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Saudi Arabia will host talks on Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan. The plan, which Russia has rejected, requires the return of all captured land to Ukraine.
🔴 The 2024 GOP presidential primary is in full swing: Donald Trump is speaking in Florida and Ron DeSantis is attending events in Iowa.
🔴 The World Dog Surfing Championship (yes, you read that right) will take place in Pacifica, California.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.