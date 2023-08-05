August 5: DOJ seeks protective order after Trump posts ‘I’m coming after you’. US employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs in June.

Updated:

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., as he heads to Washington to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging Trump conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. US employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs in June; unemployment dips to 3.5%

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., on April 4, 2023. The hot jobs market has been defying a weakening economy and confounding the Federal Reserve for months, but now shows signs of cooling. The latest set of employment data from the government shows that job openings fell in March to their lowest level since April 2021. Layoffs rose to 1.8 million, their highest level since December 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
2. DOJ seeks protective order after Trump posts ‘I’m coming after you’

Former President Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3. Pill to treat postpartum depression approved by FDA

(Getty Images)

4. Veterans group Task Force Butler takes on domestic extremism

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A security operations leader for the far-right Oath Keepers group has been sentenced on Friday, July 21, 2023, to two years of probation. Michael Greene's acquittal on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot had marked a rare setback for prosecutors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
📱 [Trending] this morning

UNEARTHED VIDEO SHOWS US TROOPS SAVING JEWS FROM NAZI TRAIN

The recently discovered footage shows the moment U.S. Army troops saved thousands of Jews during the so-called “Miracle at Farsleben.”

Newly unearthed footage from the train rescue in Farsleben. Germany in April 1945.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Saudi Arabia will host talks on Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan. The plan, which Russia has rejected, requires the return of all captured land to Ukraine. 

🔴 The 2024 GOP presidential primary is in full swing: Donald Trump is speaking in Florida and Ron DeSantis is attending events in Iowa.

🔴 The World Dog Surfing Championship (yes, you read that right) will take place in Pacifica, California.

