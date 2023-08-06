August 6: A judge denies deadline extension in Trump case. NYC student charged with hate-motivated murder.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Sunday, August 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Sunday marks the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on Hiroshima.
🔴 The Women’s World Cup knockout stage continues, including U.S. vs. Sweden.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.