August 6: Indiana bans abortion, US unemployment down, tensions with China up

Good morning! It’s Saturday August 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Indiana becomes 1st state with new post-Roe abortion law
2. Unemployment down, jobs up as labor supply remains tight
3. Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more in Sandy Hook suit
4. China sanctions Pelosi, sends 100 warplanes to Taiwan drills
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘RAREST BASEBALL CARD IN THE WORLD’ SELLS FOR RECORD PRICE
The 1909-1911 T206 card of Honus Wagner sold for $7.25 million as a part of Goldin Auctions. Ken Goldin, of Goldin Auctions, oversaw the purchase of what is now the most expensive card ever purchased and says there are less than 50 authenticated T-206 Wagner cards.
📅 What we're watching
🔴 The Senate is expected to cast procedural votes on the Democrats’ economic bill.
🔴 Former President Donald Trump will speak at CPAC.
🔴 The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.
