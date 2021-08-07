☀ August 7: Cuomo criminal complaint, Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate

FILE – In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states and cities are also weighing vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Good morning! It’s August 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

2. Federal student loan payments paused until 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) students Andrea Flores (L) and Kendall Brown (R) and other UCLA students and supporters demonstrate outside the UC Board of Regents meeting where members voted to approve a 32 percent tuition hike next year on November 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Undergraduate fees for students at the California university system would be increasing by about $2,500. It is the second day that demonstrators, including students from other UC campuses, have gathered to try to dissuade the board from approving the proposed increase. Massive cuts to balance the state budget have squeezed education funds in California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

3. 9/11 families tell Biden to skip memorial if he does not declassify files on Saudi Arabia

Flowers are placed at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020, as the US commemorates the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Cuomo harassment: Former aide files criminal complaint against him

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo listens during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

TikTok account attracts people to Central Illinois city

Just over 113,000 people call the Central Illinois city of Peoria home. In an era when many people are leaving the land of Lincoln, Peoria can thank a TikTok account for at least a few dozen transplants moving in.

Downtown Peoria skyline at dusk with the Illinois River in the foreground.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue

🔴 Boeing’s Starliner uncrewed flight to ISS launches on a ULA rocket

🔴Senate votes on beginning debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

