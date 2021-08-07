☀ August 7: Cuomo criminal complaint, Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate

FILE – In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states and cities are also weighing vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)