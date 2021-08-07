☀ August 7: Cuomo criminal complaint, Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate

Good morning! It’s August 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate
2. Federal student loan payments paused until 2022
3. 9/11 families tell Biden to skip memorial if he does not declassify files on Saudi Arabia
4. Cuomo harassment: Former aide files criminal complaint against him
TikTok account attracts people to Central Illinois city
Just over 113,000 people call the Central Illinois city of Peoria home. In an era when many people are leaving the land of Lincoln, Peoria can thank a TikTok account for at least a few dozen transplants moving in.
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue
🔴 Boeing’s Starliner uncrewed flight to ISS launches on a ULA rocket
🔴Senate votes on beginning debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill
