August 7: Trump aims for judge recusal. SoCal chopper crash kills two firefighters, pilot.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. A federal judge upheld a $5 million jury verdict against Donald Trump on Wednesday, rejecting the former president’s claim that the award was excessive and that a jury in a civil case vindicated him by failing to conclude that he raped a columnist in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Good morning! It’s Monday August 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. A federal judge upheld a $5 million jury verdict against Donald Trump on Wednesday, rejecting the former president’s claim that the award was excessive and that a jury in a civil case vindicated him by failing to conclude that he raped a columnist in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a firefighting helicopter crash, with emergency vehicles at the base of a mountain and the area blocked off with police tape, in Cabazon, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

FILE – A Wells Fargo bank sign hangs outside a window on Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. A judge on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, granted preliminary approval of a deal under which Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders. The shareholders alleged the bank made misleading statements about its compliance with federal regulators after a fake account-opening scandal that came to light in 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE – Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts, and the CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament earlier this year.

This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline. In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to welcome the Houston Astros to the White House on Monday to celebrate their 2022 World Series victory.

🔴 The sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao is set for Monday. Thao is convicted in connection to the death of George Floyd.

🔴 Earnings season continues, with Tyson Foods and Eli Lilly among those releasing numbers today.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.