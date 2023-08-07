August 7: Trump aims for judge recusal. SoCal chopper crash kills two firefighters, pilot.

Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts, and the CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament earlier this year.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to welcome the Houston Astros to the White House on Monday to celebrate their 2022 World Series victory.
🔴 The sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao is set for Monday. Thao is convicted in connection to the death of George Floyd.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with Tyson Foods and Eli Lilly among those releasing numbers today.
