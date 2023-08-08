August 8: Trump turns ire to Pence. How migrants are able to scale the border wall.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Former President Trump’s indictment over his actions after the 2020 election and around Jan. 6 has poured gasoline on a long-simmering dispute between the former president and his old running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence.

Migrants stand along the banks of the Rio Grande at the southern U.S. border near Eagle Pass, Texas. (NewsNation)

At least two people died, thousands of U.S. flights were canceled or delayed, and more than 1.1 million homes and businesses lost power Monday as severe storms, including hail and lightning, moved through the eastern U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media during a news conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

🔴 The 2024 election season is well underway: Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in New Hampshire while President Joe Biden attends a reception in New Mexico.

🔴 House Republicans are holding a field hearing in Arizona to talk about the southern border.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Lyft, UPS and Duke Energy report quarterly results.

