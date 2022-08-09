August 9: FBI raids Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in search for documents. ‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday August 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. FBI executes search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Trump says
2. McCarthy threatens to investigate AG over Mar-a-Lago search
3. Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: What is the Presidential Records Act?
4. ‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASCAR’s KYLE PETTY ON LIFE IN THE FAST LANE
One of the best to ever get behind the wheel talks about driving the oval and his career.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Wisconsin primary may be harbinger of national votes.
🔴 Rep. Ilhan Omar faces centrist challenger in Vermont.
🔴 Serena Williams earns first victory of the season.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.