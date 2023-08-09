August 9: Ohio ballot measure fails, a win for abortion rights supporters. PACT Act filing deadline looms.

Voters come and go at the Beachwood Community Center in Beachwood, Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 to vote on Issue 1 during the special election held to decide the issue. (David Petkiewicz/Cleveland.com via AP)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Voters come and go at the Beachwood Community Center in Beachwood, Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 to vote on Issue 1 during the special election held to decide the issue. (David Petkiewicz/Cleveland.com via AP)

Credit: Sunshine State Sonar

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – JULY 17: Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis departs after delivering remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

“For anyone to seek to use the suffering of veterans … is utterly reprehensible. It’s contemptible and it should be exposed.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 26: (L-R) Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor testify during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Elvis Week, the annual celebration featuring live shows, film screenings and a candlelight vigil, gets underway in Memphis.

🔴 The 54th GMA Dove Awards nominations, honoring outstanding achievements in contemporary Christian and gospel music, are announced.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Sony, Honda and the Walt Disney Co. announce quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.