Dec. 1: Israel war with Hamas resumes. ‘White lung syndrome’ cases mount in US.

Good morning! It's Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Apparent-human-smugglers are not deterred by the border fence in Lukeville, Arizona. NewsNation cameras were there to see them sending migrants through a hole they created in the fence. All the Border Patrol agent can do is implore them not to cross over into the U.S. (NewsNation)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A critical DNA deadline in the case against Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, was set to Dec. 1. However, a gag order remains in place until the trial.

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested Kohberger, a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents. The records were made public Tuesday, Feb. 28. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., facing ethics complaints and indictments, may be expelled from Congress today.

🔴 COP28, the annual United Nations climate negotiation, is held at Expo City Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

🔴 Today is the first day of meteorological winter.

