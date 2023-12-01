republican debate

Dec. 1: Israel war with Hamas resumes. ‘White lung syndrome’ cases mount in US.

Updated:

Israeli soldiers work on a tank at an army staging area near Israel’s border with Gaza, southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Israel announces strikes on Gaza after truce expires

Israeli soldiers work on a tank at an army staging area near Israel’s border with Gaza, southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

2. What is ‘white lung syndrome,’ the Ohio child pneumonia outbreak?

Stock photo (Getty Images)

3. Watch: Migrants cross border through hole in wall, run past Border Patrol

Apparent-human-smugglers are not deterred by the border fence in Lukeville, Arizona. NewsNation cameras were there to see them sending migrants through a hole they created in the fence. All the Border Patrol agent can do is implore them not to cross over into the U.S. (NewsNation)

4. Philadelphia bans wearing ski masks in some public places

Close-up of Object balaclava hood on a White Background

📱 [Trending] this morning

COULD KOHBERGER DEFENSE GET DNA TOSSED?

A critical DNA deadline in the case against Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, was set to Dec. 1. However, a gag order remains in place until the trial.

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested Kohberger, a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents. The records were made public Tuesday, Feb. 28. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., facing ethics complaints and indictments, may be expelled from Congress today.

🔴 COP28, the annual United Nations climate negotiation, is held at Expo City Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

🔴 Today is the first day of meteorological winter.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation