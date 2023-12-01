Dec. 1: Israel war with Hamas resumes. ‘White lung syndrome’ cases mount in US.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Israel announces strikes on Gaza after truce expires
2. What is ‘white lung syndrome,’ the Ohio child pneumonia outbreak?
3. Watch: Migrants cross border through hole in wall, run past Border Patrol
4. Philadelphia bans wearing ski masks in some public places
📱 [Trending] this morning
COULD KOHBERGER DEFENSE GET DNA TOSSED?
A critical DNA deadline in the case against Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, was set to Dec. 1. However, a gag order remains in place until the trial.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., facing ethics complaints and indictments, may be expelled from Congress today.
🔴 COP28, the annual United Nations climate negotiation, is held at Expo City Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
🔴 Today is the first day of meteorological winter.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.