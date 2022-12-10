Dec. 10: Kari Lake sues over election. Sports writer dies in Qatar during World Cup match.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Kari Lake announces lawsuit against Maricopa County
2. Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
3. Ex-Twitter employee calls release of docs ‘corporate propaganda’
4. North Carolina power outage remains under investigation
📱 [Trending] this morning
OLIVE GARDEN MANAGER FIRED FOR TIME-OFF RANT
A Kansas Olive Garden manager is out of a job after sending out a message to employees saying, “If you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job” and “If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The knockout round of the World Cup continues
🔴 College football’s Heisman Trophy winner is announced
🔴 A fourth release of internal Twitter files detailing allegations of censorship is expected to be released
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.