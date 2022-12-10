Dec. 10: Kari Lake sues over election. Sports writer dies in Qatar during World Cup match.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

FILE – Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Kari Lake announces lawsuit against Maricopa County

In this combination of photos Arizona gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS televised debate on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix and Democrat Katie Hobbs smiles prior to a televised interview in Phoenix, Oct. 18, 2022. Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, Dec. 5, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

2. Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)

3. Ex-Twitter employee calls release of docs ‘corporate propaganda’

4. North Carolina power outage remains under investigation

📱 [Trending] this morning

OLIVE GARDEN MANAGER FIRED FOR TIME-OFF RANT

A Kansas Olive Garden manager is out of a job after sending out a message to employees saying, “If you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job” and “If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it.”

An Olive Garden is shown. (Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The knockout round of the World Cup continues

🔴 College football’s Heisman Trophy winner is announced

🔴 A fourth release of internal Twitter files detailing allegations of censorship is expected to be released

