Dec. 10: Severe storms tear through Tennessee. UPenn president resigns amid backlash over antisemitism response

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
2. UPenn president resigns amid backlash over antisemitism response
3. Here’s why there is a record critical drug shortage in the US
4. How a city in Wisconsin fed military-grade weapons to a Mexican cartel
📱 [Trending] this morning
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has set a financial record to go along with his singular on-field performance, getting a record $700 million to make a 30-mile move up Interstate 5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on International Human Rights Day.
🔴 The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Narges Mohammadi for ‘her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.
🔴 Opening night for Broadway premiere of musical based on HBO documentary ‘How To Dance in Ohio.’
