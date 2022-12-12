Dec. 12: New information expected Monday in Idaho killings. How did World Cup journalist die?

Good morning! It’s Monday December 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Idaho killings: Police to release new update Monday
2. Despite heart attack report, Grant Wahl’s death a mystery
3. Is it COVID, RSV or flu? These are symptoms to look out for
4. Released Russian arms dealer supports invasion of Ukraine
📱 [Trending] this morning
POPULAR AI ART APP CONJURES UP WAVE OF CONTROVERSY
Everyone has been posting their Lensa AI pics — and the posts of people depicting themselves as artificial avatars are, in some cases, going viral. The Artificial Intelligence art app has promoted millions of downloads but has also conjured up a wave of controversy.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Costco will follow the likes of Sam’s Club, Amazon, and most streaming services in raising its membership fee, the company’s chief financial officer confirmed.
🔴 Twitter is expected to relaunch its blue check subscription service this week.
🔴 It’s Green Monday, one of the biggest days for online sales! Some have referred to the second Monday of December also as “Manic Monday” as consumers purchase online gifts with delivery scheduled for some in time for the holidays.
