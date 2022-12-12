Dec. 12: New information expected Monday in Idaho killings. How did World Cup journalist die?

FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Good morning! It’s Monday December 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Grant Wahl smiles as he holds a World Cup replica trophy during an award ceremony in Doha, Qatar on Nov. 29, 2022. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. (Brendan Moran, FIFA via AP)

All three viruses cause sickness with overlapping symptoms. (Getty Images)

FILE – Alleged Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout looks out from inside the detention center while waiting for a hearing on extradition to the United States charge at criminal court on May 19, 2009 in Bangkok, Thailand. Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

POPULAR AI ART APP CONJURES UP WAVE OF CONTROVERSY

Everyone has been posting their Lensa AI pics — and the posts of people depicting themselves as artificial avatars are, in some cases, going viral. The Artificial Intelligence art app has promoted millions of downloads but has also conjured up a wave of controversy.

(File: Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Costco will follow the likes of Sam’s Club, Amazon, and most streaming services in raising its membership fee, the company’s chief financial officer confirmed.

🔴 Twitter is expected to relaunch its blue check subscription service this week.

🔴 It’s Green Monday, one of the biggest days for online sales! Some have referred to the second Monday of December also as “Manic Monday” as consumers purchase online gifts with delivery scheduled for some in time for the holidays.

