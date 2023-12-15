Dec. 15: Congress stalled on funding for Ukraine, Israel, border. Pharmacy burglaries skyrocket.

FILE -The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. The credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service lowered its outlook on the U.S. government’s debt on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 to “negative” from “stable,” citing the cost of rising interest rates and political polarization in Congress. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE -The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 01: A sign for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination is seen on a door of a pharmacy on September 01, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. A spike in late summer coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in the U.S. has some schools, hospitals and businesses encouraging and at times requiring people to start masking up again. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that hospitalizations have increased by nearly 19% in a single week and deaths by more than 21% nationwide. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The house in Moscow, Idaho, where four University of Idaho students were slain is boarded up. (NewsNation)

📱 [Trending] this morning

New data suggests workers are making less in tips than they were last year.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – FEBRUARY 05: Waiters at a café in Innsbruck pour drinks into glasses on February 05, 2022 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia is expected to be sentenced Friday for felony child neglect.

🔴 A federal judge said she would decide Friday whether to temporarily halt the impending reintroduction of gray wolves to Colorado under a voter-approved initiative.

🔴 A Dutch court delivers its decision in a summary case in which human rights groups called for an end to exports of fighter jet parts to Israel.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.