Dec. 16: Senate delays holiday recess to strike Ukraine, border deal. Inflation easing but prices still high.

Updated:
Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Senate delays holiday recess to strike Ukraine, border deal

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., talks with reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Oct. 31, 2023, in Washington. The Senate is heading for a vote on a temporary government funding package as lawmakers sought to keep the holiday season free from any suspense over a government shutdown. Senators were trying to speed forward on the funding package on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
FILE – Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., talks with reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Oct. 31, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2. Inflation is easing, so why aren’t prices back to what they were?

A man looks at frozen foods for sale at a Dollar Store in Alhambra, California on August 23, 2022. – US shoppers are facing increasingly high prices on everyday goods and services as inflation continues to surge with high prices for groceries, gasoline and housing. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Report: Migrants describe miserable conditions at Chicago shelter

Undeveloped land in West Town, Chicago, seen through a chainlink fence. John Hacock building in the distance.

4. 3 Israeli hostages killed by IDF after they mistook them as ‘threats’

From L-R: Samer Fouad Al-Talalka, Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz were all taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack and were mistakenly killed by Israeli Defense Forces.

NEW FCC RULES CLOSE ROBOCALL LOOPHOLE

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday adopted new rules to close the “lead generator” robocall loophole that has resulted in people becoming inundated with unwanted calls.

🔴 Verdict expected in the Vatican trial against cardinal Angelo Becciu. He is on trial along with nine other people in a case that is focused on the Vatican’s 350 million-euro investment in a London property.

🔴 A special blessing ceremony for the rooster that will sit atop the Notre Dame spire takes place before it is positioned in pride of place on the reconstructed cathedral.

