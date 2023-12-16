Dec. 16: Senate delays holiday recess to strike Ukraine, border deal. Inflation easing but prices still high.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Senate delays holiday recess to strike Ukraine, border deal
2. Inflation is easing, so why aren’t prices back to what they were?
3. Report: Migrants describe miserable conditions at Chicago shelter
4. 3 Israeli hostages killed by IDF after they mistook them as ‘threats’
📱 [Trending] this morning
NEW FCC RULES CLOSE ROBOCALL LOOPHOLE
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday adopted new rules to close the “lead generator” robocall loophole that has resulted in people becoming inundated with unwanted calls.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Verdict expected in the Vatican trial against cardinal Angelo Becciu. He is on trial along with nine other people in a case that is focused on the Vatican’s 350 million-euro investment in a London property.
🔴 A special blessing ceremony for the rooster that will sit atop the Notre Dame spire takes place before it is positioned in pride of place on the reconstructed cathedral.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.