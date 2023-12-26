Dec. 16: US responds after service members hurt in Iraq attacks. 2023 in headlines.

Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 19: U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he departs Marine One as he returns to the White House December 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden spent the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. 3 US service members hurt in Iraq attacks; US conducts retaliatory strikes

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for a meeting of his National Infrastructure Advisory Council in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden talked about his administration’s success in passing the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, legislation that is “not just about building infrastructure,” he said. “It’s about building better infrastructure.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

2. Illinois provides hotels for some migrants in Chicago

FILE - Run by a private firm hired by the city, migrants stay in a makeshift shelter at O'Hare International Airport, Sept. 20, 2023, in Chicago. Five mayors from around the U.S. want a meeting with President Joe Biden to ask for help controlling the continued arrival of large groups of migrants to their cities. The mayors of Denver, Chicago, Houston, New York and Los Angeles say in a letter to Biden that there has been little to no coordination, support or resources and that is leading to a crisis. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File Photo)
3. Migrant arrivals surge ahead of holidays

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 20: Seen from an aerial view, immigrants walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after wading through the Rio Grande from Mexico early on December 20, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A late-year surge of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border has overwhelmed U.S. immigration officials. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

4. Powerball jackpot at $685M after no Christmas winner

The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

📱 [Trending] this morning

From global conflict to Taylor Swift: 2023 in headlines

As 2023 comes to a close, it is a chance to reflect on the biggest headlines of the year, from global conflict to entertainment. Here’s what captured the world’s attention over the past year.

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion global streams since Jan. 1, 2023. That means the pop powerhouse has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row: 2020, 2021, and 2022. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Capri-Hollywood International Film Festival.

🔴 First day of Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African-American culture.

🔴 Sixth biggest shopping day of the year, as predicted by Sensormatic Solutions.

