Dec. 17: Court rejects bid to maintain Title 42 restrictions. Father of alleged mass shooter charged.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, December 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
2. In lieu of new information, rumors spread in Moscow, Idaho
3. Denver declares state of emergency over migrant arrivals
4. Father of alleged Highland Park parade attacker charged
📱 [Trending] this morning
PENTAGON RECEIVED ‘SEVERAL HUNDREDS’ OF NEW UFO REPORTS
A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life, the agency’s leadership said.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A bond hearing is scheduled Saturday for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb
🔴 Croatia and Morocco play in the third place match in the World Cup
