Dec. 17: Court rejects bid to maintain Title 42 restrictions. Father of alleged mass shooter charged.

FILE – Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S. Border Patrol vehicles in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

People visit a memorial for those injured and killed in a Fourth of July mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life, the agency’s leadership said.

FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life. That’s according to the leadership of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

🔴 A bond hearing is scheduled Saturday for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb

🔴 Croatia and Morocco play in the third place match in the World Cup

