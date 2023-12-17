Dec. 17: Surge in migrant crossings overwhelms US border towns. Quaker Oats recalls granola products over salmonella concerns

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. No room at the inn? As holidays approach, migrants face eviction from New York City shelters
2. Surge in migrant crossings overwhelms US southern border towns
3. Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination
4. JFK Unsolved Special Report: What’s happened since?
📱 [Trending] this morning
JORO SPIDERS, INVASIVE SPECIES FROM ASIA, SPREADING IN EASTERN US
It’s the size of your palm, spins golden webs and could be in your backyard in the near future.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Donald Trump is on campaign trail in Nevada; Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis are on the campaign trail in Iowa.
🔴 Wright Brothers Day, on the anniversary of the first manned, powered flight by Orville and Wilbur Wright in Kitty Hawk, NC.
🔴 International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers, calling attention to hate crimes, violence, and discrimination committed against sex workers all over the world.
