Dec. 18: What to look for in the final public meeting of the Jan. 6 committee, and a missing student is reunited with his family

FILE – Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. That’s according to the panel’s chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Good morning! It's Sunday Dec. 18, 2022.

FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE – SpaceX’s Elon Musk waves while providing an update on Starship, on Feb. 10, 2022, near Brownsville, Texas. Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)

KTLA viewer Martina Boyeras Carbonell lost nearly $42,000 to a wire-transfer scam involving her bank account. (KTLA)

Formerly missing student Kenny DeLand Jr. has been reunited with his family after being found safe.

Picture of Ken DeLand, Jr., who went missing in France on November 27.

🔴 The FIFA World Cup championship pits Argentina against France at 9 a.m. CT.

🔴 The New York Giants battle the Washington Commanders in prime-time NFL action.

🔴 The hills are alive once more as ABC broadcasts “The Sound of Music.”

