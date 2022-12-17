Dec. 18: What to look for in the final public meeting of the Jan. 6 committee, and a missing student is reunited with his family

Good morning! It’s Sunday Dec. 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Formerly missing student Kenny DeLand Jr. has been reunited with his family after being found safe.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The FIFA World Cup championship pits Argentina against France at 9 a.m. CT.
🔴 The New York Giants battle the Washington Commanders in prime-time NFL action.
🔴 The hills are alive once more as ABC broadcasts “The Sound of Music.”
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.