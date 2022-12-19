Dec. 19: Video appears to show Idaho victims before stabbings. Those hurt on Hawaii flight could have been ‘much worse’

Good morning! It’s Monday December 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Idaho stabbings: Video appears to show victims hours before slayings
2. EMS: Those hurt on Hawaii flight could have been ‘much worse’
3. Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down
4. ‘It’s going to be total chaos’: US prepares for migrant surge as Title 42 set to end
📱 [Trending] this morning
FRIGID WEATHER TO HIT MUCH OF THE US BEFORE CHRISTMAS
Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will have its final public meeting Monday. This comes amid reports that the committee is considering recommending prosecutors pursue unprecedented criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
