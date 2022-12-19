Dec. 19: Video appears to show Idaho victims before stabbings. Those hurt on Hawaii flight could have been ‘much worse’

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

A man is covered in snow on Fenn Street in Pittsfield, Mass, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

Good morning! It’s Monday December 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Idaho stabbings: Video appears to show victims hours before slayings

2. EMS: Those hurt on Hawaii flight could have been ‘much worse’

This photo shows the exterior of The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where some patients injured by air turbulence on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu were taken, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

3. Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down

Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.

4. ‘It’s going to be total chaos’: US prepares for migrant surge as Title 42 set to end

FILE – Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S. Border Patrol vehicles in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

FRIGID WEATHER TO HIT MUCH OF THE US BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will have its final public meeting Monday. This comes amid reports that the committee is considering recommending prosecutors pursue unprecedented criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

