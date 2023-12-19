Dec. 19: Families of hostages warn time is running out. Senate border, Ukraine bill unlikely this week.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Families of Hamas hostages warn time running out as hostage talks resume
2. Ruby Franke, formerly of ‘8 Passengers,’ pleads guilty to child abuse
3. McConnell signals border, Ukraine bill won’t be ready this week
4. December migrant encounters up nearly 30% from November: CBP
📱 [Trending] this morning
MINIMUM WAGE INCREASING IN 25 STATES NEXT YEAR
Many Americans might see a pay raise next year, with the minimum wage reportedly expected to increase in 25 states.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. Census Bureau releases figures showing which states gained or lost the most people this year, as well as the overall population of the U.S. in 2023.
🔴 A former Haitian Senator is set to be sentenced on Tuesday for his role in a conspiracy to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, whose killing in 2021 caused unprecedented turmoil in the Caribbean nation.
🔴 President Joe Biden will attend the funeral for Sandra Day O’Connor at Washington National Cathedral.
