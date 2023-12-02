Dec. 2: Sandra Day O’Connor dies at 93. White House urges Israel to limit civilian casualties in Gaza

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, dies at 93
3. Arizona port of entry closes amid migrant surge
4. Inmate escapes from Philadelphia jail; State’s fifth breakout of 2023
AIRLINE SUED AFTER TEEN ALLEGEDLY FINDS CAMERA IN PLANE BATHROOM
A Charlotte couple has taken legal action against American Airlines, filing a lawsuit alleging their 14-year-old daughter discovered a camera in the bathroom during a flight from Charlotte to Boston on Sept. 2.
🔴 COP28, the annual United Nations climate negotiation, continues at Expo City Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
🔴 Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will campaign at the same time in Iowa.
