Dec. 2: Sandra Day O’Connor dies at 93. White House urges Israel to limit civilian casualties in Gaza

WASHINGTON – MARCH 3: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor speaks before Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff is sworn in at the Ronald Reagan Building March 3, 2005 in Washington, DC. Chertoff replaced Tom Ridge who was the first Homeland Security Secretary. (Photo by Dennis Brack-Pool/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

2. White House urges Israel to limit civilian casualties in Gaza Palestinians evacuate wounded in Israeli bombardment Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Apparent human smugglers are not deterred by the border fence in Lukeville, Arizona. NewsNation cameras were there to see them sending migrants through a hole they created in the fence. All the Border Patrol agent can do is implore them not to cross over into the U.S. (NewsNation)

This photo provided by the city of Philadelphia shows Gino Hagenkotter. Police were searching on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, for Hagenkotter, an inmate who escaped from a Philadelphia jail by walking away from a work detail, the fourth breakout from a city lockup this year. (City of Philadelphia via AP)

A Charlotte couple has taken legal action against American Airlines, filing a lawsuit alleging their 14-year-old daughter discovered a camera in the bathroom during a flight from Charlotte to Boston on Sept. 2.

An American Airlines plane is shown. (Getty Images)

🔴 COP28, the annual United Nations climate negotiation, continues at Expo City Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will campaign at the same time in Iowa.

