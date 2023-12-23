Dec. 23: Dean Phillips: ‘Donald Trump is going to beat’ Joe Biden. Gift card scams increasing, with some using AI, authorities warn

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
2. Dean Phillips: ‘Donald Trump is going to beat Joe Biden’
3. Gift card scams increasing, with some using AI, authorities warn
4. Lindsay Shiver, accused of plot to kill husband, can go to US for Christmas
[Trending]
WHAT’S A BIN STORE AND WHY ARE THEY POPPING UP NATIONWIDE?
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure is evident in the latest shopping trend that’s allowing consumers to save while helping retailers offload excess inventory or returned times.
What we're watching
🔴 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Iowa, where he will holding several town halls.
