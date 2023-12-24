Dec. 24: COVID levels high amid holiday travel. ‘Dixie Chicks’ founding member dies in car crash

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. COVID-19 levels high amid holiday travel and new JN.1 variant
2. Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians. Biden says he didn’t request a cease-fire
3. One person killed, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
4. Laura Lynch, founding member of ‘Dixie Chicks,’ dies in car crash
📱 [Trending] this morning
Iconic USPS collection boxes are getting high-tech replacements
The U.S. Postal Service is cracking down on mail theft this holiday season by installing 12,000 high-tech collection boxes in different parts of the country.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Pope leads Christmas Eve ‘Midnight Mass’.
🔴 North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa’s flight on Christmas Eve.
