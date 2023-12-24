Dec. 24: COVID levels high amid holiday travel. ‘Dixie Chicks’ founding member dies in car crash

Travelers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Denver. Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving Day break. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Getty Images

Palestinians look at the residential building of the Khalifa family destroyed in an Israeli strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

In this screengrab from video provided by WKMG/ClickOrlando, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken speaks during a news conference following a fatal shooting in a common area at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Fla., located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (WKMG/ClickOrlando via AP)

Laura Lynch was the Dixie Chick’s bassist and at one point the main vocalist. She left the group in 1995.

📱 [Trending] this morning

The U.S. Postal Service is cracking down on mail theft this holiday season by installing 12,000 high-tech collection boxes in different parts of the country.

Monday, October 10 is Columbus Day, and while some businesses and services are paused for the day, it’s business as usual for others. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Pope leads Christmas Eve ‘Midnight Mass’.

🔴 North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa’s flight on Christmas Eve.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.