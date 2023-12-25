Dec. 25: Frustration builds around Biden’s low polls. Ohtani breaks bank for new teammate’s family

Good Christmas morning! Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Frustration builds around Biden amid negative poll numbers
2. At least 68 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend’s bloodshed
3. Thousands join migrant caravan in Mexico ahead of Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to the capital
4. Shohei Ohtani gives teammate’s wife new Porsche as thank you for jersey number
📱 [Trending] this morning
Which grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023?
Need a last-minute ingredient or stocking stuffer for Christmas? If you’re looking for an open grocery store or pharmacy on Christmas Eve, you may have some luck. But your options will be much more limited on Christmas Day.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Pope gives Urbi et Orbi message and blessing.
🔴 Japanese moon lander enters lunar orbit.
🔴 Citymeals prepare and deliver festive holiday meals for homebound older New Yorkers.
