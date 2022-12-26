Dec. 26: Frigid storm claims at least 34 lives. Washington substations vandalized.

Good morning! It’s Monday December 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Frigid US storm claims at least 34 lives
2. Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house
3. 3 Washington state electric substations vandalized, impacting 14,000
4. ‘I wasn’t followed’: Idaho ride-share driver comes forward
FROZEN OR BROKEN PIPES? HERE’S WHAT TO DO
In freezing cold conditions like millions of Americans have experienced, there’s a risk of your home’s water pipes freezing. And if that happens, there’s a risk of them bursting. Here’s what to do.
🔴 President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow. He said that “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them” — something the Kremlin has repeatedly stated in recent months as its 10-month old invasion kept losing momentum.
🔴 China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday.
🔴 Water woes returned to Jackson, Mississippi as the city issued a boil water order due to frozen pipes.
