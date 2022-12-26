Dec. 26: Frigid storm claims at least 34 lives. Washington substations vandalized.

A winter storm rolls through Western New York Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. It left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled police and fire departments. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

U.S. Secret Service monitors a security gate near the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory, Sept. 15, 2022, in Washington. Local organizers in Washington say three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement.

FILE: High voltage power lines connecting with large electricity substation

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

FROZEN OR BROKEN PIPES? HERE’S WHAT TO DO

In freezing cold conditions like millions of Americans have experienced, there’s a risk of your home’s water pipes freezing. And if that happens, there’s a risk of them bursting. Here’s what to do.

Presenter Chris Rock, right, speaks onstage as Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, bottom left, look on after Smith went onstage and slapped Rock at the Oscars, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

🔴 President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow. He said that “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them” — something the Kremlin has repeatedly stated in recent months as its 10-month old invasion kept losing momentum.

🔴 China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday.

🔴 Water woes returned to Jackson, Mississippi as the city issued a boil water order due to frozen pipes.

