Dec. 27: Blinken, Mayorkas head to Mexico. Biden admin, Israel envoy talk Hamas endgame.

Updated:

DOUGLAS, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 03: A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for immigrants by the U.S.-Mexico border fence on November 03, 2022 near Douglas, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Migrant caravan heads to US; Blinken, Mayorkas to go to Mexico

2. Top Netanyahu ally talks next phase of Israel-Hamas war with Biden admin in DC

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building of the Al Nawasrah family destroyed in an Israeli strike in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

3. Stadiums expand into entertainment districts. Who pays the price?

In this photo provided by WWE, Over 80,000 attend the first night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, April 1, 2023. It was announced Monday that Endeavor had signed an agreement with WWE to form a new, publicly listed company that will house UFC and WWE under one roof. (WWE via AP)
4. 2023 on the campaign trail: GOP hopefuls and Dem challengers

TSA: FRIDAY BEFORE CHRISTMAS WAS THE BUSIEST SCREENING DAY OF SEASON

The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that Dec. 22 was the busiest travel day at checkpoints during the pre-Christmas travel period.

FILE – Holiday travelers pass by “Phoebe” the Flamingo at the Tampa International Airport, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

🔴 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are scheduled to meet with President López Obrador in Mexico City.

🔴 Mental health counselor Jodi Hildebrandt, who is charged in the physical and emotional abuse of two children of parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke, is scheduled to appear in court.

