Dec. 27: Winter storm death toll rises. Title 42 expected to expire Tuesday.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday December 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Death toll in western New York rises from winter storm
2. Title 42 expected to expire Tuesday
3. Southwest cancels thousands more flights; DOT to examine
4. Mega Millions jackpot eclipses $500M for third time in a row
AMERICANS EXPECTED TO RETURN UP TO $170BN IN HOLIDAY GIFTS
According to marketing data firm Inmar, about one-third of retailers are expecting to see between 11% to 20% of the items they sold this holiday season returned. Some estimates put the dollar figure for all of those returned gifts at roughly $170 billion.
🔴 The Trump-era policy that allows border officials to turn away migrants at the southern border, known as Title 42, is expected to expire as early as Tuesday after months of legal back and forth that began when the Biden administration sought to end the policy in the spring of 2022.
🔴 Taiwan’s president is expected to speak Tuesday about civil defense reforms given increasing tension with China.
🔴 The FDA is fast-tracking review of the anti-overdose drug naloxone for use without prescription.
