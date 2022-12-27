Dec. 27: Winter storm death toll rises. Title 42 expected to expire Tuesday.

Tommy Roetzer digs out his driveway on West Delavan Street in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Tommy Roetzer digs out his driveway on West Delavan Street in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Migrants walk towards the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

FILE: Travelers look at flight schedules at Miami International Airport during a winter storm ahead of the Christmas holiday in Miami, Florida, on December 23, 2022. – Nearly a million-and-a-half US power customers were in the dark Friday as a severe winter storm walloped the country, causing highway closures and thousands of flight cancellations days before Christmas. Heavy snow, howling winds, and air so frigid it instantly turned boiling water into ice took hold of much of the nation, including normally temperate southern states. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., on Jan. 6, 2021. The holiday shopping season, for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least, is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for the drawing the night of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, has surpassed half a billion dollars. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

AMERICANS EXPECTED TO RETURN UP TO $170BN IN HOLIDAY GIFTS

According to marketing data firm Inmar, about one-third of retailers are expecting to see between 11% to 20% of the items they sold this holiday season returned. Some estimates put the dollar figure for all of those returned gifts at roughly $170 billion.

🔴 The Trump-era policy that allows border officials to turn away migrants at the southern border, known as Title 42, is expected to expire as early as Tuesday after months of legal back and forth that began when the Biden administration sought to end the policy in the spring of 2022.

🔴 Taiwan’s president is expected to speak Tuesday about civil defense reforms given increasing tension with China.

🔴 The FDA is fast-tracking review of the anti-overdose drug naloxone for use without prescription.

