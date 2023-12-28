Dec. 28: House where 4 Idaho students were fatally stabbed to be demolished today. Houthi attacks in Red Sea escalate.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Home in Idaho killings to be demolished today over family objections
2. Houthi attacks against US troops escalate in Red Sea
3. Mexico asks for border crossings to reopen during Blinken visit
4. Jodi Hildebrandt pleads guilty to felony child abuse charges
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘THE COLOR PURPLE’ HAS BIGGEST CHRISTMAS OPENING IN 14 YEARS
“The Color Purple” outperformed industry expectations to become the biggest Christmas Day opening in 14 years.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.
🔴 The founder of a liberal-leaning political action committee was expected to file a complaint with Wisconsin election officials Thursday seeking to disqualify Donald Trump from the state ballot.
🔴 A Hong Kong court is expected to sentence three people to jail over their involvement in a foiled plot to bomb court buildings following the anti-government protests in 2019.
