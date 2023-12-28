Dec. 28: House where 4 Idaho students were fatally stabbed to be demolished today. Houthi attacks in Red Sea escalate.

FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. The defense team for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has been given access to the off-campus home where the deaths occurred so they can gather photos, measurements and other documentation before the house is demolished later this month. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. The defense team for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has been given access to the off-campus home where the deaths occurred so they can gather photos, measurements and other documentation before the house is demolished later this month. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE – The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in Souda Bay, Greece. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge/U.S. Navy via AP)

FILE – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a rally marking his fifth anniversary in office, at the Zocalo in Mexico City, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario, File)

Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke are both charged with felony child abuse.

📱 [Trending] this morning

“The Color Purple” outperformed industry expectations to become the biggest Christmas Day opening in 14 years.

FILE PHOTO: Cast members Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara Princess Wilson, Corey Hawkins and Director Blitz Bazawule attend a premiere for the film “The Color Purple” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

🔴 The founder of a liberal-leaning political action committee was expected to file a complaint with Wisconsin election officials Thursday seeking to disqualify Donald Trump from the state ballot.

🔴 A Hong Kong court is expected to sentence three people to jail over their involvement in a foiled plot to bomb court buildings following the anti-government protests in 2019.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.