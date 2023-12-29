Dec. 29: Idaho killings home demolished. Trump removed from Maine’s 2024 ballot.

Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022 on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were fatally stabbed there in November 2022. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Idaho killings home demolished despite families’ objections

2. Maine’s top election official removes Trump from 2024 ballot

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits at the defense table with his attorney's Christopher Kise, left, and Alina Habba, at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Pool, File)
3. Homicide rates on the decline in some major US cities

(Getty Images)

4. Only 32% of Americans confident in Biden’s border abilities: Poll

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, about the war between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas.

📱 [Trending] this morning

T-MOBILE THREATENS $2K FINES FOR ILLEGAL SPAM TEXTS

The cellular carrier will reportedly fine third-party messaging accounts up to $2,000 if they send spam, “social engineering messages or illegal content,” according to Vonage, which uses the T-Mobile network.

FILE – The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Ohio’s Republican governor is expected to decide by day’s end on Friday if he will veto a measure to ban gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports.

🔴 Crews in New York City are scheduled to conduct the New Year’s Eve ball drop test atop One Times Square on Friday.

[Your Morning]

