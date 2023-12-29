Dec. 29: Idaho killings home demolished. Trump removed from Maine’s 2024 ballot.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Idaho killings home demolished despite families’ objections
2. Maine’s top election official removes Trump from 2024 ballot
3. Homicide rates on the decline in some major US cities
4. Only 32% of Americans confident in Biden’s border abilities: Poll
📱 [Trending] this morning
T-MOBILE THREATENS $2K FINES FOR ILLEGAL SPAM TEXTS
The cellular carrier will reportedly fine third-party messaging accounts up to $2,000 if they send spam, “social engineering messages or illegal content,” according to Vonage, which uses the T-Mobile network.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Ohio’s Republican governor is expected to decide by day’s end on Friday if he will veto a measure to ban gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports.
🔴 Crews in New York City are scheduled to conduct the New Year’s Eve ball drop test atop One Times Square on Friday.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.