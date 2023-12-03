Dec. 3: Israeli offensive shifts to southern Gaza. Suspect arrested in string of homeless killings.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The drug, designed to address the shorter lifespans of larger breeds, is anticipated to hit the market as early as 2026, pending FDA approval of Loyal’s manufacturing and safety data.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 First and Second Couples attend Kennedy Center Honors Gala.
🔴 U.N. Climate Change Summit (COP28) continues in Dubai.
🔴 Venezuela holds a referendum in its border dispute with nearby Guyana.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.