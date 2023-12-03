republican debate

Dec. 3: Israeli offensive shifts to southern Gaza. Suspect arrested in string of homeless killings.

Updated:

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders

2. Group of swing state Muslims vows to ditch Biden in 2024 over his war stance

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. A year after President Biden’s landmark climate law promised billions of dollars for America’s switch to clean energy, some of the nation’s most ambitious renewable power projects have been shelved, electric car sales are missing targets and investors are fleeing the sector in droves. Photographer: Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

3. Suspect arrested after string of homeless killings in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, left, Mayor Karen Bass, and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore announce the arrest of a suspect in three recent killings of homeless men, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

4. Texas TikTok teacher firing upheld by school board

FILE – A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2020. The European Union ratcheted up its scrutiny of Big Tech companies on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, with demands for Meta and TikTok to detail their efforts on curbing illegal content and disinformation amid the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

An anti-aging drug for dogs is in works. Here’s what we know.

The drug, designed to address the shorter lifespans of larger breeds, is anticipated to hit the market as early as 2026, pending FDA approval of Loyal’s manufacturing and safety data.

Offbeat names for pets have been gaining steam over the last year, even if they’re not yet popular enough to dethrone the classics.(Getty Images)

🔴 First and Second Couples attend Kennedy Center Honors Gala.

🔴 U.N. Climate Change Summit (COP28) continues in Dubai.

🔴 Venezuela holds a referendum in its border dispute with nearby Guyana.

