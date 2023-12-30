Dec. 30: Chicago, Denver, NYC unite to limit migrant bus influx from border. Ohio’s governor vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth

Updated:
FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Authorities say a 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 that did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Chicago, Denver, NYC unite to limit migrant bus influx from border

2. Ohio’s Republican governor vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth

FILE – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

3. Authorities ramp up NYC New Year’s Eve security amid Israel-Hamas war

A big chunk of Americans will be watching a ball drop from the sky over New York City on New Year’s Eve. (AP Photo/Michael Schmelling)

4. NewsNation’s ‘Missing’ series highlights more than 100 cases

AIRLINES FAVORING CREDIT CARD PEAKS OVER MILEAGE FOR ELITE STATUS

Achieving status with airline loyalty programs may be more difficult in 2024 as airlines opt to incentivize passengers willing to spend more.

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a Sept. 2, 2023, flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
FILE – American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

🔴 Serbian opposition along with leading intellectuals hold a mass protest against alleged rigged elections in Serbia. Protesters are demanding a re-run of parliamentary and local elections all across the country.

🔴 Three candidates running for president in Taiwan in next month’s general election participate in a televised debate.

