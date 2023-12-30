Dec. 30: Chicago, Denver, NYC unite to limit migrant bus influx from border. Ohio’s governor vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Chicago, Denver, NYC unite to limit migrant bus influx from border
2. Ohio’s Republican governor vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth
3. Authorities ramp up NYC New Year’s Eve security amid Israel-Hamas war
4. NewsNation’s ‘Missing’ series highlights more than 100 cases
📱 [Trending] this morning
AIRLINES FAVORING CREDIT CARD PEAKS OVER MILEAGE FOR ELITE STATUS
Achieving status with airline loyalty programs may be more difficult in 2024 as airlines opt to incentivize passengers willing to spend more.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Serbian opposition along with leading intellectuals hold a mass protest against alleged rigged elections in Serbia. Protesters are demanding a re-run of parliamentary and local elections all across the country.
🔴 Three candidates running for president in Taiwan in next month’s general election participate in a televised debate.
