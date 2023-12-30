Dec. 30: Chicago, Denver, NYC unite to limit migrant bus influx from border. Ohio’s governor vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth

FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

FILE – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A big chunk of Americans will be watching a ball drop from the sky over New York City on New Year’s Eve. (AP Photo/Michael Schmelling)

Achieving status with airline loyalty programs may be more difficult in 2024 as airlines opt to incentivize passengers willing to spend more.

FILE – American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

🔴 Serbian opposition along with leading intellectuals hold a mass protest against alleged rigged elections in Serbia. Protesters are demanding a re-run of parliamentary and local elections all across the country.

🔴 Three candidates running for president in Taiwan in next month’s general election participate in a televised debate.

