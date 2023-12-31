Dec. 31: 2023 in headlines. Biden looks to Mexico to help migrant crisis.

Updated:

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 20: Seen from an aerial view, immigrants walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after wading through the Rio Grande from Mexico early on December 20, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A late-year surge of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border has overwhelmed U.S. immigration officials. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. From global conflict to Taylor Swift: 2023 in headlines

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

2. US ship shoots down two Houthi missiles in Red Sea

GDYNIA, POLAND – JUNE 07: An US navy soldier walks past the USS Gravely Destroyer Ship moored at Gdynia Port on June 07, 2022 in Gdynia, Poland. The US army’s missile destroyer sailed into the Polish port to resupply, and is said to be in the Baltic Sea as support for European allies in the face of threat from Russia. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

3. New FAFSA forms aim to make college applications easier. Here’s what to know

(Getty Images)

4. Mexico emerges as Biden’s immigration Hail Mary

FILE - Asylum-seekers walk to a U.S. Border Patrol van after crossing the nearby border with Mexico, Tuesday Sept. 26, 2023, near Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif. Migrants continue to arrive to desert campsites along California's border with Mexico, as they await processing. Congress is discussing changes to the immigration system in exchange for providing money to Ukraine in its fight against Russia and Israel for the war with Hamas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
📱 [Trending] this morning

These are the winning numbers in the $760M Powerball

The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 New York City prepares for the annual ball drop on New Year’s Eve.

🔴 4th anniversary of novel coronavirus case reported to China’s WHO office.

🔴 Cut-off date for Oscar film releases.

