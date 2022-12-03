Dec. 4: Family of Idaho victim seeks answers, and the Georgia Senate runoff election hits the homestretch

Good morning! It’s Sunday Dec. 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news from across the nation:
1️. Family of Idaho college killing victim wants answers on alibis
2. Georgia Senate runoff: Candidates rally supporters in final stretch
3. Musk teases details of Hunter Biden story suppression
4. Fight against lung cancer is changing thanks to robotics
📱 [Trending] this morning
DON’T SPEND THAT CHECK JUST YET!
You may receive a smaller tax refund than you’re used to this year. These are the reasons why.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 In NFL action, the Vikings host the Jets, and the Giants host the resurgent Commanders.
🔴 Baseball’s hot stove league heats up as MLB’s Winter Meetings commence in San Diego.
🔴 The Kennedy Center Honors gala salutes George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance.
