Dec. 5: Idaho stabbing victim’s injuries ‘significantly more brutal.’ Inside the crime lab as investigators face complex case.

Good morning! It’s Monday December 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Entin: Idaho stabbing victim’s injuries ‘significantly more brutal’
2. Inside the crime lab as Idaho investigators face complex case
3. Family of Idaho college killing victim wants answers on alibis
4. Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at 90
📱 [Trending] this morning
HOMEOWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ARE EYEING CITIES IN THIS STATE
Homebuyers looking to offset soaring home prices and near-7% mortgage rates and are more willing than ever to shop outside of their city, according to a new study.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The jury in the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial is set to begin deliberations Monday.
🔴 China is expected to announce plans to reduce COVID-19 measures, including easing lockdown restrictions.
🔴 OPEC+ agrees to meet production targets, taking some pressure off world oil markets.
