Dec. 5: Idaho stabbing victim’s injuries ‘significantly more brutal.’ Inside the crime lab as investigators face complex case.

Posted: | Updated:

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Four people were found dead on King Road near the campus, according to a city of Moscow news release issued Sunday afternoon. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

Good morning! It’s Monday December 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Entin: Idaho stabbing victim’s injuries ‘significantly more brutal’

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Four people were found dead on King Road near the campus, according to a city of Moscow news release issued Sunday afternoon. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

2. Inside the crime lab as Idaho investigators face complex case

The home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death is a complicated scene for investigators. With the killer not captured and the murder weapon not yet found, every bit of evidence could be the key piece that could crack the case wide open. (NewsNation)

3. Family of Idaho college killing victim wants answers on alibis

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

4. Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at 90

FILE – Bob McGrath, right, looks at the Cookie Monster as they accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for ‘”Sesame Street” at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Aug. 30, 2009, in Los Angeles. McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

HOMEOWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ARE EYEING CITIES IN THIS STATE

Homebuyers looking to offset soaring home prices and near-7% mortgage rates and are more willing than ever to shop outside of their city, according to a new study.

(File: Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The jury in the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial is set to begin deliberations Monday.

🔴 China is expected to announce plans to reduce COVID-19 measures, including easing lockdown restrictions.

🔴 OPEC+ agrees to meet production targets, taking some pressure off world oil markets.

