Dec. 8: Hunter Biden indicted on tax charges. Two of three slain at UNLV identified.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges
2. Who won the fourth GOP primary debate?
3. Two of three killed in UNLV shooting ID’d; victims were professors
4. DOD to review reinstatement of troops removed over COVID-19 vaccine rule
📱 [Trending] this morning
KROGER, TRADER JOE’S CANTALOUPE RECALLED OVER SALMONELLA.
Fresh-cut cantaloupe products sold at Kroger, Sprouts and Trader Joe’s are being recalled over potential salmonella contamination.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A teenager who killed four fellow students at Michigan’s Oxford High School returns to court for a sentencing hearing to determine whether he will receive a life sentence with no chance for parole.
🔴 President Joe Biden visits Las Vegas as the government is pledging to help finance building a high-speed electric rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area.
🔴 The U.S. government issues its November jobs report. Analysts expect the U.S. economy to have added 175,000 jobs last month.
