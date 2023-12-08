Dec. 8: Hunter Biden indicted on tax charges. Two of three slain at UNLV identified.

FILE – President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. House Republicans issued subpoenas Wednesday to members of President Joe Biden’s family, taking their most aggressive step yet in an impeachment inquiry bitterly opposed by Democrats that is testing the reach of congressional oversight powers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. House Republicans issued subpoenas Wednesday to members of President Joe Biden’s family, taking their most aggressive step yet in an impeachment inquiry bitterly opposed by Democrats that is testing the reach of congressional oversight powers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Republican presidential candidates debate Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (NewsNation)

FILE – President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group hosts the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Fresh-cut cantaloupe products sold at Kroger, Sprouts and Trader Joe’s are being recalled over potential salmonella contamination.

The products were made with whole cantaloupes that may be contaminated with salmonella. (FDA)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A teenager who killed four fellow students at Michigan’s Oxford High School returns to court for a sentencing hearing to determine whether he will receive a life sentence with no chance for parole.

🔴 President Joe Biden visits Las Vegas as the government is pledging to help finance building a high-speed electric rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area.

🔴 The U.S. government issues its November jobs report. Analysts expect the U.S. economy to have added 175,000 jobs last month.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.