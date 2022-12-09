Dec. 9: Brittney Griner back in US after prisoner swap. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party.

Good morning! It’s Friday, November 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Brittney Griner back in US after Russian prisoner swap
2. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party
3. Idaho police ‘getting a lot of tips’ following plea for help
4. Suspected white supremacist shared substation info online
📱 [Trending] this morning
ZERO FARE POLICIES GAIN TRACTION AS CITIES PUSH FOR FREE BUSES
New Yorkers are calling on elected officials to eliminate fares for public buses by finding alternate funding in order to address equity issues and drive ridership.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for November
🔴 Former Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng is sentenced Friday for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd
🔴 A man accused of raping a woman a year before he was charged with kidnapping and killing a kindergarten teacher is set to appear before a judge Friday
