Dec. 9: Biden says Congress should ‘step up’ after UNLV shooting. Michigan school shooter gets life without parole

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden: ‘We need Congress to step up’ after UNLV shooting
2. Michigan school shooter gets life without parole
3. Lahaina residents struggle with return of tourism in West Maui
4. FDA approves first gene therapies for sickle cell disease
📱 [Trending] this morning
ONE OF THE SKY’S BRIGHTEST STARS WILL TEMPORARILY DISAPPEAR
One of the brightest stars in the night sky will disappear from view temporarily on Dec. 12 as an asteroid passes in front of it, causing a rare eclipse.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are among the candidates appearing at “Faith and Family with the Feenstras,” a GOP primary event in Sioux Center, Iowa.
🔴 Houston voters are set to pick a new mayor Saturday in a runoff between U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire, two Democrats who breezed past a wide field of candidates in November.
