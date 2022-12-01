December 1: Idaho police clarify comments about stabbings. Ga. runoff voting off to a fast start.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Dec. 1, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Police were present at the vigil amid “community concern and fear” about the suspect not being caught yet.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The march away from fossil fuels continues, as Tesla delivers its first electric Tesla Semi Truck to Pepsi. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in October that production of the vehicle had started.
🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden host French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron for a state visit, the first of Biden’s term in office.
🔴 Forbes will publish its annual list of America’s largest private companies. Cargill topped the list in 2021.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.