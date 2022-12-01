December 1: Idaho police clarify comments about stabbings. Ga. runoff voting off to a fast start.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. (AP Photo)

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., Nov. 7, 2022. Democrats considering shaking up the order of their 2024 presidential primary are waiting on President Joe Biden, anxious to see if he’ll endorse stripping Iowa of its traditional leadoff spot or discourage major changes while mulling his own potential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The Flatwood community center is seen damaged, in Flatwood, Ala. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Flowers and other items are displayed at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho on Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. Four University of Idaho students were found dead Nov. 13, 2022, at a residence near campus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

🔴 The march away from fossil fuels continues, as Tesla delivers its first electric Tesla Semi Truck to Pepsi. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in October that production of the vehicle had started.

🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden host French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron for a state visit, the first of Biden’s term in office.

🔴 Forbes will publish its annual list of America’s largest private companies. Cargill topped the list in 2021.

