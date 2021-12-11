December 11: An asteroid travels through the neighborhood. And the musical heartbeat of the Monkees passes away.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Massive, ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid to pass by Earth Saturday
2. Several cities add ‘violence interrupters’ to curb crime
3. Scientists use ostrich cells to create masks that glow when they detect COVID-19
4. How a Subway sandwich contributed to the Jussie Smollett verdict
📱 [Trending] this morning
MIKE NESMITH, THE MONKEES’ MOST DEPENDABLE MUSICIAN, DEAD AT 78
THE GUITARIST-SINGER-SONGWRITER WAS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE MADE-FOR-TV BAND TO PEN HITS BOTH BEFORE AND AFTER THEIR WILDLY SUCCESSFUL RUN.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Need for Speed I: The New York and Los Angeles marathons hit the pavement today.
🔴 “Dexter’s” 2013 farewell irked fans. Can “Dexter: New Blood,” debuting on Showtime, atone?
🔴 Tougher than leather: Major League Baseball’s Gold Glove winners are announced.
🔴 The Need for Speed II: NASCAR’s Season Finale 500 revs up at Phoenix Speedway.
🔴 The Aaron Rodgers-less Packers visit the Chiefs and the Rams host the Titans in NFL football.
