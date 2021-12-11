December 11: An asteroid travels through the neighborhood. And the musical heartbeat of the Monkees passes away.

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:

Mike Nesmith of the Monkees is seen at a press conference in England on June 29, 1967. (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Massive, ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid to pass by Earth Saturday

Asteroid rock on green starry background (Getty)

2. Several cities add ‘violence interrupters’ to curb crime

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Scientists use ostrich cells to create masks that glow when they detect COVID-19

(File: Getty)

4. How a Subway sandwich contributed to the Jussie Smollett verdict

Actor Jussie Smollett, along with his mother Janet, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after the jury notified Cook County Judge James Linn that they have reached a verdict in Smollett’s trial. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

📱 [Trending] this morning

MIKE NESMITH, THE MONKEES’ MOST DEPENDABLE MUSICIAN, DEAD AT 78

THE GUITARIST-SINGER-SONGWRITER WAS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE MADE-FOR-TV BAND TO PEN HITS BOTH BEFORE AND AFTER THEIR WILDLY SUCCESSFUL RUN.

Mike Nesmith of the Monkees is seen at a press conference in England on June 29, 1967. (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Need for Speed I: The New York and Los Angeles marathons hit the pavement today.

🔴 “Dexter’s” 2013 farewell irked fans. Can “Dexter: New Blood,” debuting on Showtime, atone?

🔴 Tougher than leather: Major League Baseball’s Gold Glove winners are announced.

🔴 The Need for Speed II: NASCAR’s Season Finale 500 revs up at Phoenix Speedway.

🔴 The Aaron Rodgers-less Packers visit the Chiefs and the Rams host the Titans in NFL football.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com