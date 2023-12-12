December 12: Poll shows Americans’ changing views in 2023. House to formalize impeachment inquiry.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Dec. 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. How the country’s views have changed over the past year
2. House to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry Tuesday
3. WSJ poll: Haley has 17-point lead over Biden
4. No victims found in partially collapsed Bronx building: fire officials
DAVID GRUSCH: CONGRESS’ PARED-DOWN UAP MEASURE A ‘TOTAL FAILURE’
“What we’re witnessing right now is the greatest legislative failure in American history,” Grusch said.
🔴 COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Summit, will conclude in Dubai. Final negotiations on an agreement are continuing.
🔴 President Joe Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a bilateral meeting and news conference at the White House.
🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its monthly two-day meeting to consider whether interest rates should be raised, held or lowered.
