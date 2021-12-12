December 12: The early results on omicron variant are encouraging. And the Tide turns again at the Heisman Trophy presentation.

Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

FILE – Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the Jan. 6 insurrection are influencing even the sentences in their criminal cases. Among the biggest takeaways from the Justice Department’s prosecution of the Jan. 6 insurrection is how large a role social media has played, with much of the most damning evidence coming from rioters own words and videos. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A person walks through debris and damage from a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FILE – Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

ALABAMA QUARTERBACK BRYCE YOUNG FOLLOWS IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF FORMER TEAMMATE DeVONTA SMITH. YOUNG IS THE CRIMSON TIDE’S FOURTH HEISMAN AWARD WINNER OVERALL.

Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 “CBS Sunday Morning” interviews President Joe Biden and Jill Biden.

🔴 Hoboken, New Jersey, unveils a bronze statue of favorite son Frank Sinatra.

🔴 With a storied rivalry, you never know: The hapless Bears visit the Packers in prime time.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.