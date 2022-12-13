December 13: FTX founder arrested in Bahamas. College student disappears while studying in France.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 08: CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Dec. 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – This undated image provided by the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shows the NIF Target Bay in Livermore, Calif. The system uses 192 laser beams converging at the center of this giant sphere to make a tiny hydrogen fuel pellet implode. Officials at the Department of Energy say on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, there will be an announcement of a “major scientific breakthrough” on nuclear fusion. (Damien Jemison/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory via AP, File)

FILE – A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie, Scotland where it lay after a bomb aboard exploded, killing a total of 270 people, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988. Authorities in Scotland on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that the families of those who died had been told the news. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

More than 60% of people with mental illness reported the holidays make their conditions worse.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 All eyes are on the Federal Open Market Committee, which is once again deciding whether or how much to raise interest rates.

🔴 President Joe Biden will sign the recently passed Respect for Marriage Act on the White House South Lawn.

🔴 The FIFA World Cup soccer games continue with the first semifinal: Argentina v Croatia.

