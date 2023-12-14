December 14: GOP lawmakers say Americans deserve ‘the truth’ about Biden. Doomsday city built at former Army base.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Dec. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. GOP lawmakers: ‘American people deserve the truth’ on Biden
2. South Dakota doomsday city built at former Army base
3. Oprah taking weight loss drug, says she wants to shed shame
4. AI-generated anchors to debut on upstart Channel 1 in 2024
📱 [Trending] this morning
SCHUMER: CREDIBLE SOURCES SAY UAP INFO KEPT FROM CONGRESS
Whistleblower David Grusch says there is a secret UFO retrieval program at the Pentagon.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Geminids annual meteor shower peaks Thursday and Friday nights.
🔴 European Union heads of state and government will meet in Brussels to discuss their response to the wars in Ukraine and Israel.
🔴 Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual news conference amid speculation that he will again run for president in March.
