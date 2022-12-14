December 14: Massive storm brings tornadoes, blizzard. Migrant surge overwhelms El Paso.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. Senate holds a hearing on the collapse of the FTX crypto currency company.
🔴 The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates, perhaps by a half percentage point this time.
🔴 The U.S. House conducts a hearing about violence against the LGBTQ community.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.