December 14: Victims, police seek help in smash-and-grab thefts. Elon Musk wins Person of the Year.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Elon Musk attends the premiere and Q&A for “Do You Trust This Computer?” at The Regency Village Theatre on April 5, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

View all weather news

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Police, retailers seek assistance in fight against theft, smash-and-grabs

Robert Daniel (Courtesy, Daniel family)

2. Kentucky jailer died protecting inmates, family says

Robert Daniel (Courtesy, Daniel family)

3. Americans speak out: Holiday smash-and-grabs fuel anxiety

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, crews clear the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states in the late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

4. Candle factory employees told they’d be fired if they left work early: report

Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/STF

📱 [Trending] this morning

Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year

He’s the richest man on the planet, he’s been off the planet … and now one of the planet’s biggest magazines has named him Person of the Year.

Elon Musk attends the premiere and Q&A for “Do You Trust This Computer?” at The Regency Village Theatre on April 5, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 “Atmospheric river” brings rain, snow to parched California.

🔴 Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight.

🔴 Online shoppers enjoy Free Shipping Day.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com