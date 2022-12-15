December 15: More migrant releases planned after asylum limits end. House extends government funding 1 week.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Dec. 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The report was worrying to lawyers and advocates, one of whom called the data request “nefarious.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 101st annual Miss America contest concludes with the crowning of a winner.
🔴 President Joe Biden hosts the final day of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.
🔴 Weekly unemployment figures released.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.