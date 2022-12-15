December 15: More migrant releases planned after asylum limits end. House extends government funding 1 week.

Migrants wait to cross the US-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S. Border Patrol vehicles in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Dec. 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. US plans for more migrant releases when asylum limits end

2. House passes bill to extend government funding for 1 week

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year say they’ve reached agreement on a “framework” that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3. US poised to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine for first time

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, a member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan Air Base in al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

4. State of emergency declared in Louisiana after deadly tornadoes

Debris is strewn about following severe weather Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Keithville, La. A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)

📱 [Trending] this morning

REPORT: TEXAS AG SOUGHT DATA ON TRANSGENDER RESIDENTS

The report was worrying to lawyers and advocates, one of whom called the data request “nefarious.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott looks on Thursday, March 10, 2022, as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addresses a border roundtable discussion in Weslaco, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 101st annual Miss America contest concludes with the crowning of a winner.

🔴 President Joe Biden hosts the final day of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

🔴 Weekly unemployment figures released.

