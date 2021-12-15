December 15: Scores still missing in Kentucky. What leads to lost packages?

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Scores still missing in Kentucky as region begins cleanup
2. House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
3. Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
4. How to spot stolen goods in online stores
📱 [Trending] this morning
What leads to a lost package? UPS and USPS explain
Here’s your first fact: It’s usually NOT because of porch pirates.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Australia reopens borders to non-citizens.
🔴 O.J. Simpson now a “completely free man” again as parole ends in Nevada.
🔴 Warriors’ Steph Curry breaks all-time three-point shot record.
