December 16: ‘Tripledemic’ filling some hospitals. Feds study power station security

Good morning! It’s Friday Dec. 16, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Some hospitals seeing huge influx of patients amid ‘tripledemic’
2. Federal agency orders study of security at power stations
3. Idaho killings: Police sort through 22,000 Hyundai Elantras
4. Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
📱 [Trending] this morning
AMID SUCCESS STORIES, TRANS HEALTH EXPERTS URGE DECELERATION FOR KIDS
Some of the most renowned transgender health experts are calling for the medical community to slow down what they see as rushed medical transitions for minors.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden will participate in a town hall-style meeting about burn pits at a National Guard center named after his son, Beau.
🔴 NASA launches Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, designed to conduct the first comprehensive survey of earth’s water surfaces.
🔴 Jane Fonda announces her cancer is in remission.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.