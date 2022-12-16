December 16: ‘Tripledemic’ filling some hospitals. Feds study power station security

Doctors or nurses walking in hospital hallway, blurred motion.

Doctors or nurses at some hospitals report overwhelming numbers of patients with respiratory illnesses.

Days after what officials called a targeted attack on power substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has exclusively obtained a recent federal law enforcement memo that warned of something strikingly similar. (Getty Images)

Police in Moscow are looking for a white Hyundai Elantra that was in the immediate area the night four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death.

FILE – Elon Musk arrives at the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. According to a filing posted late Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock during the week, but it wasn’t clear where the proceeds were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Some of the most renowned transgender health experts are calling for the medical community to slow down what they see as rushed medical transitions for minors.

Dr, Laura Edwards-Leeper in conversation with Chris Cuomo on Thursday, Dec. 15.

🔴 President Biden will participate in a town hall-style meeting about burn pits at a National Guard center named after his son, Beau.

🔴 NASA launches Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, designed to conduct the first comprehensive survey of earth’s water surfaces.

🔴 Jane Fonda announces her cancer is in remission.

